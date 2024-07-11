He Was Operating on a Baby When a Russian Missile Struck

(Wall Street Journal) – Two nearby explosions didn’t stop doctors at Kyiv’s largest children’s hospital from working. The third ripped through it.

Russia’s conduct of its war in Ukraine is generating fresh opprobrium after the strike on the Okhmatdyt hospital, part of the biggest missile salvo against Ukraine in months. It came during the Monday morning rush, when patients were checking in and out, hundreds of children were present, and several operations were under way.

The hospital, set in the heart of Ukraine’s capital, takes in around 18,000 children each year. Many of them live for weeks on the premises with their parents as they await lifesaving treatment ranging from bone-marrow transplants to chemotherapy. Most were taken to the basement when the first air-raid siren sounded that day. (Read More)