A Study Found Toxic Metals in Popular Tampon Brands. Here’s What Experts Advise

July 11, 2024

An unused tampon

(NPR) – Researchers have found toxic metals — including arsenic and lead — in over a dozen popular brands of tampons, raising questions about a menstrual hygiene product used by millions of Americans. Their study, published last week in the scientific journal Environment International, adds to a growing body of research about chemicals found in tampons but is believed to be the first to specifically measure metals. (Read More)

Posted by

Posted in highlights, Informed Consent, News, Public Health, Women's Health

Ad