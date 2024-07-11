A Study Found Toxic Metals in Popular Tampon Brands. Here’s What Experts Advise
July 11, 2024
(NPR) – Researchers have found toxic metals — including arsenic and lead — in over a dozen popular brands of tampons, raising questions about a menstrual hygiene product used by millions of Americans. Their study, published last week in the scientific journal Environment International, adds to a growing body of research about chemicals found in tampons but is believed to be the first to specifically measure metals. (Read More)