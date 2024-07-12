Why Can’t Houston Keep the Power On?

(Wall Street Journal) – Extreme weather and continued population growth overwhelm the city’s primary utility

Across this city’s famous suburban sprawl, drivers for the fourth straight day are inching through intersections without working traffic signals. With a brutal heat wave settling over the region, residents are piling into “cooling centers” to charge their phones and soak up air conditioning they no longer have at home.

And just about everyone is wondering why—in the country’s fourth-largest city, which calls itself the energy capital of the world—widespread power outages like this keep happening. (Read More)