The One-Child Policy Supercharged China’s Economic Miracle. Now It’s Paying the Price.

July 12, 2024

The PRC flag flying in the foreground and a city in the background

(Wall Street Journal) – The policy supercharged the country’s workforce: By caring for fewer children, young people could be more productive and put aside more money. For years, just as China was opening its economy, the share of working-age Chinese grew faster than the parts of the population that didn’t work. That was a big factor in China’s economic miracle.

There was a price and China is now paying it. Limiting births then means fewer workers now, and fewer women to give birth. A United Nations forecast published Thursday shows how quickly China is aging, a demographic crunch that the U.N. predicts will cut China’s population by more than half by the end of the century. (Read More)

Posted by

Posted in Eugenics, Global Bioethics, highlights, News, Reproductive Ethics

Ad