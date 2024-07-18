‘Supermodel Granny’ Drug Extends Life in Animals

(BBC) – A drug has increased the lifespans of laboratory animals by nearly 25%, in a discovery scientists hope can slow human ageing too. The treated mice were known as “supermodel grannies” in the lab because of their youthful appearance. They were healthier, stronger and developed fewer cancers than their unmedicated peers

The drug is already being tested in people, but whether it would have the same anti-ageing effect is unknown. (Read More)