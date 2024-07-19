Online Health Providers Are Preying on Young Men’s Worst Fears

(Business Insider via MSN) – The direct-to-consumer health industry has exploded in recent years. The pandemic accelerated the rise of telehealth, which these DTC companies are a part of both culturally and legally. Grand View Research estimates that the global telehealth market was worth $101.2 billion in 2023 and that it’s growing rapidly. Multiple startups have popped up to capitalize on this growth, with venture capital and investor dollars flowing in. Hims & Hers Health has a market cap of over $4 billion. Ro, one of the other main players in the industry, has raised over $1 billion and has a valuation of $6.6 billion, according to PitchBook.

These companies sell a wide array of products to help with everything from weight loss to mental health. Much of their business proposition, however, is targeted specifically at young men and, more specifically, at their insecurities. (Read More)