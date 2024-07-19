Hospitals Around the World Are Hobbled by Massive Tech Outage

(Bloomberg via MSN) – Health systems around the world cancelled procedures and resorted to using handwritten records in the wake of a global digital outage that roiled vital resources from air travel to emergency services.

General practitioners in the UK’s National Health Service were having trouble accessing scans, blood tests and patient histories after the global IT problems hit a system used for booking patient appointments and checking medical records. Major health centers in the US like Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York and Boston-based Mass General Brigham warned the outage was affecting patient care. New Hampshire’s emergency 911 services were restored after a failure earlier today in which operators could see calls coming in but couldn’t answer them. (Read More)