Online Portals Deliver Scary Health News Before Doctors Can Weigh In

July 26, 2024

(Washington Post) – More Americans are learning of devastating health diagnoses through their phones and computers instead of personally from their doctors because of a federal requirement that people receive immediate access to medical test and scan results, from routine bloodwork to MRIs.

This shift has sparked a debate in the medical community about whether instant information empowers patients or harms them. (Read More)

