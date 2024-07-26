Online Portals Deliver Scary Health News Before Doctors Can Weigh In
July 26, 2024
(Washington Post) – More Americans are learning of devastating health diagnoses through their phones and computers instead of personally from their doctors because of a federal requirement that people receive immediate access to medical test and scan results, from routine bloodwork to MRIs.
This shift has sparked a debate in the medical community about whether instant information empowers patients or harms them. (Read More)