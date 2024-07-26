Why Sudan Is Being Called a ‘Humanitarian Desert’

(NPR) – As an emergency coordinator for Doctors Without Borders, Ada Yee has lent a helping hand in some of the world’s most dangerous conflict zones: Syria, Yemen, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Haiti. Then she came to Darfur, Western Sudan in April to help civilians who’ve been caught up in a brutal civil war between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Paramilitary Rapid Support Forces.

The fighting has destroyed entire cities and crippled the infrastructure. At least 10 million people have had to flee their homes to escape the violence, according to newly released data from the U.N.’s International Organization for Migration. (Read More)