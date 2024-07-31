Ozempic Predecessor Suggests Potential for GLP-1 Drugs in Alzheimer’s in Early Trial
July 31, 2024
(CNN) – A small clinical trial suggests that drugs like Ozempic could potentially be used not just for diabetes and weight loss but to protect the brain, slowing the rate at which people with Alzheimer’s disease lose their ability to think clearly, remember things and perform daily activities. The results need to be borne out in larger trials, which are already underway, before the medicines could receive approval for the disease. (Read More)