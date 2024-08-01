Why the World’s Anti-Doping Agency Feels Stuck Between US and China

(BBC) – The World Anti-Doping Agency (Wada) says it is “unfairly caught” in a row between the US and China, with their geopolitical tensions spilling onto the Olympic stage. China’s top swimmers have been in the spotlight after a slew of doping allegations, followed by contentious US claims that Wada was covering it up.

Chinese swimmers headed to Paris were drug-tested twice as much as some other nations, which, in turn, has fuelled accusations of a conspiracy to disrupt their performance. (Read More)