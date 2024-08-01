Copycat Weight-Loss Drugs Are Major Players With Consumers

(KFF Health News) – As many as 1 in 8 American adults has tried one of the GLP-1 anti-obesity drugs, but a surprising number aren’t getting their supplies from pharma giants Novo Nordisk or Eli Lilly. Up to 30 percent of the market, by some estimates, is made up of copycat versions from compounding pharmacies.

Compounding is legal, though the resulting products sometimes fall into a gray area because they’re copies of drugs under patent and are not approved by the Food and Drug Administration. (Read More)