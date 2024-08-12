A New Edition of Journal of Medical Ethics Is Now Available
August 12, 2024
Journal of Medical Ethics (vol. 50, no. 8, 2024) is available online by subscription only.
- “Human flourishing, the Goals of Medicine and Integration of Palliative Care Considerations into Intensive Care Decision-Making” by Thomas Donaldson
- “Trust Criteria for Artificial Intelligence in Health: Normative and epistemic Considerations” by Kristin Kostick-Quenet, et al.
- “Using Coercion in mental Disorders or Risking the Patient’s Death? An Analysis of the Protocols of a clinical Ethics Committee and a Derived Decision Algorithm” by Tilman Steinert