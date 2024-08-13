A New Edition of The New England Journal of Medicine AI Is Now Available
August 13, 2024
The New England Journal of Medicine AI (vol. 1, no. 8, 2024) is available online by subscription only.
Articles include:
- “Do We Need Data Standards in the Era of Large Language Models?” by G.A. Brat, J.C. Mandel and M.B. McDermott
- “A Call for Artificial Intelligence Implementation Science Centers to Evaluate Clinical Effectiveness” by C.A. Longhurst, et al.
- “Can Large Language Models Provide Useful Feedback on Research Papers? A Large-Scale Empirical Analysis” by Liang, et al.
- “The Regulation of Clinical Artificial Intelligence” by D. Blumenthal and B. Patel