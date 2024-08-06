Many of Gaza’s Medical Workers Have Been Detained or Killed

(New York Times) – Out of a prewar total of about 20,000 health workers, 500 have been killed in the war, according to the W.H.O., and more than 300 are in Israeli detention, Gaza’s health ministry says.

Based on estimates of the war’s toll, that means medical workers have been killed and detained at higher rates than Gazans generally, a severe blow to a health care system whose facilities have been devastated by war, and a population weakened by hunger, lack of clean water and the rampant spread of diseases. (Read More)