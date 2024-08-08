Insurers’ Big Profits Stem from Care Delivery, Not Core Business
(Axios) – For insurers like UnitedHealth Group and Cigna, the road to ever-larger profits increasingly leads through anything but health insurance. Why it matters: A host of earnings reports in recent weeks reinforce how much pharmacy, physician networks and other non-core products are driving the bottom lines of health behemoths with big insurance units — a situation that is grabbing the attention of regulators and Congress. (Read More)