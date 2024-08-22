A New Edition of The New England Journal of Medicine Is Now Available
August 22, 2024
The New England Journal of Medicine (vol. 391, no. 2, 2024) is available online by subscription only.
Articles include:
- “Medicare Advantage and Consolidation’s New Frontier — The Danger of UnitedHealthcare for All” by H. Rooke-Ley, S. Shah and E.C. Fuse Brown
- “Four Decades of Orphan Drugs and Priorities for the Future” by M.S. Sinha, A.D. Stern and A.K. Rai
- “Nutrition in Medicine: Malnutrition in Adults” by T. Cederholm and I. Bosaeus
- “Felzartamab and Antibody-Mediated Rejection in Kidney Transplants — Hope at Last?” by J.R. Ingelfinger and W.W. Williams