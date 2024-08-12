(Washington Post via MSN) – Grace Carr was 17 when she left her family home in the coal town of Freeland, Pa., to pursue a dream she’d had since she was 5 years old.

“Ever since I can remember, I wanted to be a nurse and work in a hospital,” said Carr, who as a child spent hours wrapping her dolls in bandages and taking their temperatures. “There was never any question that I would do anything else.”

Eighty years later, Carr, now 97, is still at it, working exactly where she started: St. Luke's Sacred Heart Campus in Allentown, Pa., about 60 miles from where she grew up.