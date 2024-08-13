Hospitals’ New Push: Treating Patients in Their Homes

(Wall Street Journal) – Institutions say it is safe and opens hospital beds, but policymakers fear it’s too pricey and lacks strict standards

Around the country, more than 300 hospitals are deploying or preparing to dispatch paramedics, nurse practitioners and other medical staff to treat patients at home instead of in hospital settings, a service widely referred to as hospital at home.

The efforts are part of a nationwide experiment that began with the pandemic, when hospitals were overcrowded and under financial strain. Federal regulators proposed a fix: Hospitals could temporarily take care of Medicare patients at home, but still get paid the same hospital-stay rate. The pandemic-era program was open to patients in fee-for-service Medicare. (Read More)