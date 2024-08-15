Samsung’s New Family Care Service Helps Caregivers Monitor Loved Ones

(The Verge) – The smart home-powered service uses Samsung’s SmartThings platform and Galaxy smartphones to help remote caregivers keep tabs on those they’re caring for.

Samsung is launching a new service to help caregivers remotely monitor and assist loved ones using smart home devices. SmartThings Family Care is a free service that uses both Samsung’s SmartThings smart home platform and Galaxy smartphones to help caregivers stay connected. It first launched in Korea in June and will be available in the US on August 16th through the SmartThings app. (Read More)