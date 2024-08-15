The US Wants to Scan the Faces of Migrant Kids at the Border

(MIT Technology Review) – The previously unreported program to capture facial images of children crossing the border is designed to improve facial recognition algorithms.

The US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) plans to collect and analyze photos of the faces of migrant children at the border in a bid to improve facial recognition technology, MIT Technology Review can reveal. This includes children “down to the infant,” according to John Boyd, assistant director of the department’s Office of Biometric Identity Management (OBIM), where a key part of his role is to research and develop future biometric identity services for the government. (Read More)