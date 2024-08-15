A Logo on a Prosthesis Is Like a Tattoo You Didn’t Ask For

(The Atlantic) – As artificial limbs become more advanced, branding is becoming almost inescapable.

Bionic (or myoelectric) limbs, which are operated by muscle and nerve impulses to more closely mimic the movements and operation of a real limb, have evolved dramatically in the past few decades. And because they offer so much more movement control, these droid-like devices and their accessories have become more prevalent among prosthetics users. They also nearly universally feature branding. Logos on distal parts (hands, feet, ankles, wrists) are the most visible, but companies brand other parts of a limb, too: tightening knobs, silicone liners, socks, and running blades. Fully adopting a prosthesis as an extension of one's body can be challenging to begin with, but many prosthetics users have found that branding only makes this harder.