Editing Fetal Genomes Is on the Horizon ? a Medical Anthropologist Explains Why Ethical Discussions with the Target Communities Should Happen Sooner Rather Than Later

(The Conversation) – I’m a medical anthropologist and bioethicist who studies the values and experiences driving prenatal gene therapy developments, including genome editing.

Human prenatal genome editing has not happened yet – as far as we know. Prenatal genome editing isn’t the same as editing ex vivo embryos, like the Chinese scientist did, because prenatal editing involves editing the DNA of a fetus visible inside a pregnant person’s womb – without the intent to affect future descendants.

But the societal implications of this technology are still vast. And researchers can already start exploring the ethics by engaging communities well ahead of time. (Read More)

