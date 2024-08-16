From Vikings to Beethoven: What Your DNA Says About Your Ancient Relatives

(Nature) – Now, scientists are finding connections to modern relatives of African American ironworkers in eighteenth-century Maryland and to notable historical figures, such as Ludwig van Beethoven and the Native American leader known as Sitting Bull. Unravelling these relationships, researchers say, could provide information about historical individuals’ identities and their descendants’ subsequent migrations. Such investigations could also help to fill in the genealogical histories of people for whom such information has been obscured or erased, such as the descendants of enslaved people.

It is “the next thing in the field of ancient DNA”, says Éadaoin Harney, a population geneticist at consumer-genetics firm 23andMe in Menlo Park, California. “It’s a new way to study human history.” (Read More)