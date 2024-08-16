California Weakens Bill to Prevent AI Disaster Before Final Vote, Taking Advice from Anthropic

(Tech Crunch) – California’s bill to prevent AI disasters, SB 1047, has faced significant opposition from many parties in Silicon Valley. Today, California lawmakers bent slightly to that pressure, adding in several amendments suggested by AI firm Anthropic and other opponents.

On Thursday the bill passed through California’s Appropriations Committee, a major step toward becoming law, with several key changes, Senator Wiener’s office told TechCrunch. (Read More)