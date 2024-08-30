A New Edition of Medicine, Health Care and Philosophy Is Now Available
August 30, 2024
Medicine, Health Care and Philosophy (vol. 27, no. 3, 2024) is available online by subscription only.
Articles include:
- “Navigating the uncommon: Challenges in Applying Evidence-Based Medicine to rare Diseases and the Prospects of Artificial Intelligence Solutions” by Olivia Rennie
- “Institutional Design and moral Conflict in Health Care Priority-Setting” by Philip Petrov
- “Is a larger Patient Benefit always better in Healthcare Priority Setting?” by Lars Sandman, et al.
- “Debates on Humanization of Human-Animal Brain Chimeras – are we Putting the Cart before the Horses?” by Bor Luen Tang