A New Edition of The New England Journal of Medicine Is Now Available
August 29, 2024
The New England Journal of Medicine (vol. 391, no. 4, 2024) is available online by subscription only.
Articles include:
- “Rape, Homicide, and Abortion Bans — The Abandonment of People Subjected to Sexual and Intimate Partner Violence” by E. Tobin-Tyler and S.L. Dickman
- “Multicancer Early Detection Tests — Keeping a High Bar for Evidence of Benefit” by H.A. Robbins
- “Should I Laugh at That? Coping in the Setting of Serious Illness” by D. Chammas
- “HIV-Associated Tuberculosis” by G. Meintjes and G. Maartens