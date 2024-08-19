Congo Says It Will Receive Its First Mpox Vaccines Next Week to Address New Global Emergency
August 19, 2024
(ABC News) – Congo will receive the first vaccine doses to address its mpox outbreak next week from the United States, the country’s health minister said Monday, days after the World Health Organization declared mpox outbreaks in Africa a global emergency.
Mpox cases have been confirmed among children and adults in more than a dozen African countries, and a new form of the virus is spreading. Few vaccine doses are available on the continent. (Read More)