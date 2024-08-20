The Back-to-School Hunt for Adderall Is On

(Axios) – For a third year, back-to-school preparations will include a scramble to find popular drugs used to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder. Why it matters: Despite signs from the Food and Drug Administration that manufacturers were catching up to outsized demand, the stimulants remain hard to track down with pharmacies out of stock and the Drug Enforcement Administration taking a harder line policing them. It’s renewing concerns around access at what’s traditionally a high demand time of year. (Read More)