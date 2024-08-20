Adaptive Brain Pacemaker Eased Parkinson’s Symptoms

(Axios) – An implant that responds to brain signals in real time was shown to ease symptoms of Parkinson’s disease instantaneously in a limited trial of whether “closed loop” technology can help patients as they go about their daily lives. Why it matters: It’s an example of how deep brain stimulation combined with artificial intelligence can track a patient’s brain activity for tremors, limb stiffness and other features of a condition that’s diagnosed in almost 90,000 people in the U.S. each year. (Read More)