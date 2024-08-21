They’re Putting Some Fun in Funerals

(New York Times) – Modern, even hip, mortuaries around the world are hoping to answer one question: How do we commemorate death in 2024?

Exit Here is among a small group of funeral homes around the world — like Sparrow in New York, Poppy’s in London and Altima in Spain — with a modern feel.

Exit Here’s new Crouch End space, with its velvet upholstery and curved archways, resembles a fancy members-only club. Altima, a chain with 40 homes around the Catalonia region, works with the architecture firm Batlleiroig to build parlors that resemble art galleries, featuring marble and lattice brickwork. The walls at Sparrow are dusty rose and forest green, and there is always incense burning.

For funeral homes, they’re surprisingly hip. (Read More)