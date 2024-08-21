Americans’ Views of Marijuana Effects Worsen

August 21, 2024

(Gallup) – However, U.S. adults view marijuana as less harmful to users than tobacco, nicotine and alcohol

Americans’ views of the effects of marijuana have worsened over the past two years, as slim majorities now say it negatively impacts both society as a whole (54%) and most people who use it (51%). This contrasts with Gallup’s findings from 2022, when the public was about evenly divided in its assessments of marijuana’s effect on society and more likely to say the effect on most users was positive (53%) rather than negative (45%). (Read More)

