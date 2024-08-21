(STAT News) – Lack of research into miscarriage in the U.S. — its prevalence, its causes, and how best to treat people who’ve experienced pregnancy loss — has helped to reinforce what has long been a culture of silence and shame around miscarriage. That knowledge gap means that people who miscarry, and miscarry repeatedly, like Hanson, aren’t given the emotional support they need at a time when they are most vulnerable. Equally important, they aren’t given the medical treatment, screening, and support from the health care system that might help them avert future miscarriages. And research into the possible reasons for recurrent pregnancy loss has been limited and siloed, several experts told STAT. (Read More)