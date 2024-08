(Axios) – Surging demand for blockbuster GLP-1 weight-loss drugs like Wegovy and Ozempic is helping drive up the cost of workplace insurance, leading some to predict pared-down benefits next year. Why it matters: Employers have been reluctant to pass on health cost increases to workers in a tight labor market, but ever-rising demand for costly care could finally force a reckoning, experts say. (Read More)