Are You Mentally Fit to Lead? AI Has Thoughts

(Wall Street Journal) – Bosses already live in fear that a verbal misstep will be recorded and go viral. Now they can look forward to a new nightmare in which artificial intelligence analyzes their rhetorical stumbles and suggests they’re no longer sharp enough to lead.

If that sounds like the premise of a new dystopian workplace drama, consider this: The same week a halting debate performance shattered public confidence in President Biden’s acuity, the journal Alzheimer’s & Dementia published a study showing AI can use a person’s speech patterns to forecast Alzheimer’s disease with roughly 80% accuracy, six years before the condition becomes diagnosable. (Read More)