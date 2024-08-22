(NPR) – There are now more than 140 documented illnesses — including two suspected deaths — all tied to the same brand of mushroom edibles, called Diamond Shruumz, according to the Food and Drug Administration.

It’s one of the many varieties of psychedelic-inspired treats that have proliferated online, in smoke shops and convenience stores, often advertising some kind of proprietary mushroom blend, with words like “nootropic,” “magic” or “microdosing” emblazoned on the packaging. (Read More)