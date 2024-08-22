Psychedelic Drugs May Give a Glimpse Into Near-Death Experiences

(New York Times) – A survey revealed similarities between these two altered states of consciousness.

One person felt a sensation of “slowly floating into the air” as images flashed around. Another recalled “the most profound sense of love and peace,” unlike anything experienced before. Consciousness became a “foreign entity” to another whose “whole sense of reality disappeared.”

These were some of the firsthand accounts shared in a small survey of people who belonged to an unusual cohort: They had all undergone a near-death experience and tried psychedelic drugs. (Read More)