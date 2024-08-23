Whooping Cough Is Coming Back

(New York Times) – After a yearslong lull thanks to Covid-19 precautions like isolation and distancing, whooping cough cases are now climbing back to levels seen before the pandemic, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

So far this year, there have been 10,865 cases of whooping cough, or pertussis, nationwide. That's more than triple the number of cases documented by this time last year, and is also higher than what was seen at this time in 2019. Doctors say these estimates are most likely an undercount, as many people may not realize they have whooping cough and therefore are never tested.