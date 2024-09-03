A New Edition of The New England Journal of Medicine AI Is Now Available
September 3, 2024
The New England Journal of Medicine AI (vol. 1, no. 9, 2024) is available online by subscription only.
Articles include:
- “AI-Based Diabetic Macular Edema Screening for Improved Care in Low-Resource Settings” by T.-E. Tan, et al.
- “AI as an Ecosystem — Ensuring Generative AI Is Safe and Effective” by E. Coiera and D. Fraile-Navarro
- “AI Grand Rounds: Exploring the Past — and Future — of Medical Diagnosis and Artificial Intelligence” by A. Rodman, A.L. Beam and A.K. Manrai
- “Evaluation of AI Solutions in Health Care Organizations — The OPTICA Tool” by N. Dagan, et al.