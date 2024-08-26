Long Covid Knocked a Million Americans Off Their Career Paths

(Wall Street Journal) – Among Covid’s superlatives is the blow it dealt to people’s career plans en masse.

Never before have so many Americans redrawn their relationships with work as a result of one public-health crisis. More than four years after the pandemic began, some are still reckoning with how to balance their livelihoods and life with long Covid, the chronic condition doctors are still trying to understand. People at the height of careers in finance, technology and healthcare are operating without clarity on when, or if, they can resume the paths they once laid out.