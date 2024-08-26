Concierge Medicine Comes to College Campuses

(Axios) – The growing concierge medicine market has a new target demographic: college students and their anxious parents. Why it matters: It’s the latest example of how expanded access to health care is available to those willing to pay, which critics say drives up costs without necessarily improving outcomes.

The big picture: Many college students are already on their parents’ insurance. But concierge arrangements can reassure nervous parents that a student gets quick access to a vetted professional without the wait times and other shortcomings associated with campus health clinics. (Read More)