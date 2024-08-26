Couple Accuses Hospital of Losing Their Embryo After Spending $70K on IVF

(People) – The pair alleges that they arrived at a renowned fertility center for treatment and were told that their embryo was gone

Mary told the outlet that her two embryos were retrieved on Sept. 19, 2023. The first one was transferred on Feb. 7 this year, and it was not successful. Months later, on May 14, she arrived at the Infertility Center of St. Louis for her second transfer attempt and had gotten as far as putting on a hospital gown when her doctor gave her some unthinkable news — she would not be able to undergo the procedure.

“Because they lost it. They don’t know where it was at,” Mary alleged to KSDK, telling the outlet that the clinic had no idea where her embryo was. (Read More)