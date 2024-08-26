‘We Were Expendable’: Downwinders from World’s 1st Atomic Test Are on a Mission to Tell Their Story

(ABC News) – Not many people know the world’s first detonation of an atomic bomb was on U.S. soil

Ash from the Trinity Test rained down for days. Children played in it, thinking it was snow. It covered fresh laundry that was hanging out to dry. It contaminated crops, singed livestock and found its way into cisterns used for drinking water.

The story of New Mexico’s downwinders — the survivors of the world’s first atomic blast and those who helped mine the uranium needed for the nation’s arsenal — is little known. But that’s changing as the documentary “First We Bombed New Mexico” racks up awards from film festivals across the United States. (Read More)