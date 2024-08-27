How Will Years of Weight Loss Drugs Affect Changing Teen Bodies? Novo Nordisk Wants to Find Out

(Quartz) – Novo Nordisk (NVO) just registered a new clinical study that will look at the long-term effects of semaglutide, the active ingredient behind the popular drugs Ozempic and Wegovy, on teenagers.

Semaglutide works by mimicking a hormone that regulates blood sugar levels and suppresses appetite. The medication is sold by the the Danish pharma giant in the United States as Ozempic for diabetes and Wegovy for weight loss. (Read More)