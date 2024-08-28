Exclusive: The Papers That Most Heavily Cite Retracted Studies

(Nature)- Data from giant project show how withdrawn research propagates through the literature.

In January, a review paper about ways to detect human illnesses by examining the eye appeared in a conference proceedings published by the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) in New York City. But neither its authors nor its editors noticed that 60% of the papers it cited had already been retracted.

The case is one of the most extreme spotted by a giant project to find papers whose results might be in question because they cite retracted or problematic research. The project’s creator, computer scientist Guillaume Cabanac at the University of Toulouse in France, shared his data with Nature’s news team, which analysed it to find the papers that most heavily cite retracted work yet haven’t themselves been withdrawn (Read More)