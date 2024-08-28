TikTok Must Face a Lawsuit for Recommending the Viral ‘Blackout Challenge’

(The Verge) – A Pennsylvania appeals court said Section 230 can’t shield TikTok from the lawsuit.

TikTok must face a lawsuit over the viral “blackout challenge” that several parents blame for their children’s deaths, a Pennsylvania-based appeals court ruled on Tuesday. The ruling illuminates how courts are thinking about platform accountability in the wake of a major Supreme Court ruling this year and could highlight the potential limits of a key tech immunity shield. (Read More)