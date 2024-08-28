Parenting Is Hazardous to Your Health, the Surgeon General Warns

(Wall Street Journal) – The nation’s doctor says parents are lonely. Maybe it’s really the powerlessness of parenthood that’s gotten us down.

There’s a new U.S. surgeon general’s warning: Parenting can be harmful to your mental health. An advisory issued Wednesday by Dr. Vivek Murthy, the nation’s doctor, said parents in particular are under dangerous levels of stress.

The report cites the American Psychological Association, saying nearly half of parents report overwhelming stress most days, compared with 26% of other adults. They're lonelier, too, according to cited data from health insurer Cigna. In a 2021 survey, 65% of parents said they were lonely, compared with 55% of those without kids.