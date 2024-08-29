Google and Others Are Developing AI That Can Hear Signs of Sickness

(Bloomberg) – Bioacoustics is the thrilling combination of biology and acoustics, helping us gain insights from sounds produced by animals and humans. Generative AI, the kind of tech that brought ChatGPT to 200 million users worldwide, is now adding a new level of functionality to this field.

One foundation AI model built by Alphabet Inc.’s Google uses sound signals to predict early signs of disease, opening up a world of possibilities. The technology can ride in a smartphone and track high-risk populations in tricky geographies. (Read More)