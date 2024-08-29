(NPR) – In the past several years, patients like Stewart have taken to social media to discuss how getting an IUD can be excruciating and traumatizing. Some have even filmed themselves during insertions, while others discussed their anger over the lack of pain management.

It seems the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has listened because the public health agency has started telling clinicians to take a more person-centered approach to pain management when providing this gynecological care. The new recommendations, released in early August, guide doctors to counsel patients about the potential for pain and options for how to reduce that pain, and say that doctors should deliver this care in a “noncoercive manner.” (Read More)