A New Way to Build Neural Networks Could Make AI More Understandable

(MIT Technology Review) – Existing artificial neurons, used in large language models like GPT4, work by taking in a large number of inputs, adding them together, and converting the sum into an output using another mathematical operation inside the neuron. Combinations of such neurons make up neural networks, and their combined workings can be difficult to decode.

But the new way to combine neurons works a little differently. Some of the complexity of the existing neurons is both simplified and moved outside the neurons. Inside, the new neurons simply sum up their inputs and produce an output, without the need for the extra hidden operation. Networks of such neurons are called Kolmogorov-Arnold Networks (KANs), after the Russian mathematicians who inspired them. (Read More)